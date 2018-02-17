Carson City birth announcements for Jan. 31-Feb. 14, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Winter and Steven Smith of Carson City, Raze Indio Smith, born Jan. 31, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Amber and Cody Birdwell of Carson City, Krysyn Crimson Moon Birdwell, born Feb. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Jazmin Curiel and Julio Ruvalcaba of Carson City, Julian Curiel Ruvalcaba, born Feb. 5, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Taylor Caskey and Taylor Krauland of Reno, Nolan Alexander Lee Krauland, born Feb. 7, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Theresa Thornton and Alan Nevarez of Dayton, Storm Phoenix Nevarez Thornton, born Feb. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Aleysha Monson and Cole Heideman of Gardnerville, Willow Lee Heideman, born Feb. 8, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Mia Barron and Robert Barron III of Carson City, Elijah Joseph Barron, born Feb. 8, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jenny Dudley and Robert Coss of Mound House, Sherri Lynn Coss, born Feb. 9, 2018, weighing 9 pounds.

To Sherry Thompson and Mark Wilson II of Carson City, Noah Miles Wilson, born Feb. 9, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Melanie Cano and Aaron Jones of Gardnerville, Adeline Rae Jones, born Feb. 9, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Savannah Booker and Elijah Clark of Yerington, Sunovah Lynn Clark, born Feb. 9, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Marisol Laguna of Carson City, Alayna Skye Laguna, born Feb. 9, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Heather Horigan of Carson City, Weston John Horigan, born Feb. 13, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Erika Garcia and Benjamin Cowger of Carson City, Adeline Garcia Cowger, born Feb. 2, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kaitlyn and Evan Parent of Gardnerville, Abigail Ruth Parent, born Feb. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.