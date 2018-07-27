Carson City birth announcements for July 17-24, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Brianna Carr and David Miller of Dayton, Madison Hendrix Miller, born July 17, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Shelby Jordan and Andrew Plante of Gardnerville, Paiton Elise Plante, born July 17, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Mariana Garibay Sanchez and Oscar Ambriz-Ponce of Carson City, Alondra Kimberley Ambriz, born July 17, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Kelly and Chad Walling of Gardnerville, Brenna Lynn Walling, born July 18, 2018, weighing 8 pounds.

To Amanda Holguin and Christopher Cachu Jr. of Carson City, Christopher Anthony Cachu III, born July 18, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Brittany and Andrew Gatlin of Dayton, Daniel Matthew Gatlin, born July 20, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Julie Balderson and Ian Knight of Carson City, Mary Jacqueline Knight, born July 20, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Nicole and Michael Soukup of Dayton, Gunnar Dean Soukup, born July 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Summer West of Carson City, Elena Claire West, born July 21, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Mariah and David Allison of Gardnerville, Alleria Elaine Allison, born July 21, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Andrea Inman and Antonio Valenzuela of Dayton, Liam Samuel Valenzuela, born July 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Lacey Holmes of Carson City, Emily Renee Furlong, born July 24, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.