Carson City birth announcements for March 15-26

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Karissa and Nathan Fischmann of Minden, Aspen Paige Fischmann, born March 15, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Amber Flynn and Wayne Hodgen of Sparks, Evan William Hodgen, born March 16, 2018, weighing 6 pounds.

To Leah Baker and Chad Nielson of Carson City, Addison Kay Nielson, born March 18, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Angelina Sandell and Brandon Platz of Dayton, Violet Jeanne Louise Platz, born March 20, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Anne Lancaster of Minden, Benjamin Theodor Joseph Lancaster, born March 20, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Amanda Beer and Steven Hartshorn of Carson City, Conner Lewis Beer, born March 20, 2018, weighing 6 pounds.

To Saurra and Royal Tophia of Carson City, Primrose Arya Tophia, born March 21, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Karlie Miller and Matthew Craugh of Carson City, Warner Kevin Grant Craugh, born March 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds.

To Chelsea and Kevin Bryan of Gardnerville, Kade Peter Thomas Bryan, born March 22, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Jamie and Severine Richey of Elko, Ophelia Evelynn Marie Richey, born March 22, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Stephanie and Eric Pearson of Minden, Maddison Chloe Pearson, born March 22, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Syria Soto and Robert Baron of Carson City, James Lucas Baron, born March 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Cayla and Michael Sampang of Dayton, Kinslee Elliana-Reese Sampang, born March 26, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.