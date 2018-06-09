Carson City birth announcements for May 27-June 6

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Vallaneice Olive and Jacob Kitchell of Carson City, Jager Duane Kitchell, born May 27, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Paola Navarro-Cruz and Luis Hernandez of Mound House, Sarabi Valentina Hernandez-Navarro, born May 29, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jennifer and Brenn Jacobs of Gardnerville, Jazlyn Mae Jacobs, born May 29, 2018, weighing 6 pounds.

To Gina and Steven Decker of Wellington, Jacob Henry Decker, born May 30, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Kathryn Kimball of Carson City, Josephine Hannah Kimball, born May 31, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

Recommended Stories For You

To Isela and Alfonso Aguilar of Gardnerville, Romina Rubio Aguilar, born May 31, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Kayla Boldrick and Michael Perry of Gardnerville, Brayden Theodore Perry, born June 1, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Jessica and Skyler Berntson of Dayton, Mya Faith Berntson, born June 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Anna Mariscal Garcia and Robert Curt of Carson City, Lucianna Teresa Curt Mariscal, born June 4, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Laura and Ryan Dority of Carson City, Connor MacGregor Dority, born June 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Danielle and Nicholas Miller of Carson City, Jace Jeremiah Miller, born June 5, 2018, weighing 8 pounds.

To Courtney Hornbeck and Kyle Hurst of Carson City, Aiden Alan Hurst, born June 5, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jenna Hammond and Tyler Fowlkes of Dayton, Lucy Anna Fowlkes, born June 5, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Deborah Rodriguez and Michael Silvas of Dayton, Nyla Silvas, born June 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Rachana Patel and Sagar Patil of Reno, Saachi Sagar Patil, born June 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.