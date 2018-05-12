Carson City birth announcements for May 3-7

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Michelle Harrington and Robert Wilde III of Carson City, Robert Herman Hashimoto Wilde IV, born May 3, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Monica and Justin Chiazza of Carson City, Finley Mae Chiazza, born May 3, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Kelli Jensen and Leif Erik Hopper of Wellington, Annika Marie Hopper, born May 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Maria and Jose Martinez of Carson City, Damian Martinez Pacheco, born May 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Jennifer Nunez and Margaro Sanchez Gutierrez of Carson City, Andrea Yuette Sanchez, born May 4, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Michelle and Joshua Thomsen of Gardnerville, Josie Rey Thomsen, born May 4, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Amber and Joshua Voorhees of Carson City, Claire Elizabeth Voorhees, born May 4, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Katherine and Keyvan Johnson of Carson City, Kassidy Evelyn Johnson, born May 4, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Casandra Davis and Scott Hilford Jr. of Carson City, Connor O'rion Hilford, born May 4, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Yolanda Rauth and Benjamin Allcorn of Gardnerville, Jaxon Dee Allcorn, born May 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jennifer Chittenden and Jesse Montero of Yerington, Kharma Rae Montero, born May 5, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Natasha Marie and Ronald Penfold Jr. of Stagecoach, Abigail Rose Penfold, born May 7, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Sara MacCarty and Patrick Duncan of Carson City, Marlee Rae Duncan, born May 7, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Nicole Casillas and Brian McCarty of Carson City, Maebh Genoveva Casillas McCarty, born May 7, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 1 ounce.