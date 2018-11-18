Carson City birth announcements for Nov. 17, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Baudelia Campos and Victor Campos of Gardnerville, Elianna Violetta Campos, born Oct. 17, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Danielle Shirley and Lucas Waelbrock of Carson City, Lynnlee Anne-Marie Waelbrock, born Oct. 18, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Mariela Bolanos of Carson City, Landon Nicholas Wolford, born Oct. 18, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Nina-Rose McCreary and Christopher McCreary of Minden, Evan Rose McCreary, born Oct. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Kayla Costella and Sean Costella of Carson City, Gianna Heather Costella, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Brittany Sharp and Lassen Sharp of Carson City, Ophelia Mae Sharp, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Ashley Wild and Matthew Retzloff of Reno, Scarlett Rayne Wild Retzloff, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Ashley Holmes of Carson City, Riley Mae Holmes, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Regina White and Logan White of Dayton, Griffin Eugene White, born Oct. 24, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Michelle Montes and Israel Montes of Dayton, Mia Melody Montes, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Mariane Fajayan and Michael Sabandal of Carson City, Michael Jeremiah Sabandal, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Hayley and Cole Bradley of Gardnerville, Cohen James Bradley, born Oct. 26, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Sarah Jane Longero-Durham and Aaron Durham of Carson City, Everett River Durham, born Oct. 28, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Aubrey Karsemeyer and Logan Foster of Carson City, Lily Ann Jean Foster, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Krystina Gunn and John Gunn of Carson City, John David Gunn II, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Leya Murphey and Cameron Jones, Alduwyn Jason Jones, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Amber Bradford and Tracy Clark of Gardnerville, Will Kandit Clark, born Oct. 31, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kacie Huskey and Travis Huskey of Carson City, Otis Scot Huskey, born Nov. 1, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Caitlin Ammons and Trevor Ammons of Minden, Juniper Ann Ammons, born Nov. 2, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Harmony Dearman of Carson City, Jameson Ray Dearman-Elsworth, born Nov. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Latisia Gonzales and Christopher Fred of Carson City, Kristina Korrina Fred-Gonzales, born Nov. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Sabrina Kleymann and Christopher Kleymann of Carson City, Alaric Richard-Stark Kleymann, born Nov. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Shelinda Dennis-Holz and Ryan Holz of Reno, Emme Alisa Holz, born Nov. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Megan Rush and Derek Rush of Carson City, Eleanor Jane Rush, born Nov. 6, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jennifer Pelcher and Zachary Pelcher of Minden, Allison Tori Ann Pelcher, born Nov. 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Sandra Burkavage and John Burkavage of Reno, John David Burkavage, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Kristy Estes and Jakob Green of Gardnerville, Jax James Green, born Nov. 7, 2018 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Robin Clarke and Lucas Hontz of Minden, Madalyn Lou Hontz, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Amber White and Thomas White of Carson City, Maxwell Arthur White, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Teresa Paoli and Micael Paoli of Carson City, Owen Grey Paoli, born Nov. 8, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Tania Covarrubias Fonseca and Rafael Cardenas Mendoza of Wellington, Angela Cardenas Covarrubias, born Nov. 10, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Chenell Scott and Cortez Mabe Sr. of Carson City, Jailani Sharee Mable, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jessie Ford and Dane Ford of Carson City, Scarlett Jean Ford, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jillian Head and Andrew Head of Carson City, Rylan Nicole Head, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Jaqueline Ovard and Morgan Ovard of Carson City, Sierra Marie Ovard, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Hollee Cranston and Patrick Cranston of Carson City, Harper Ann Cranston, born Nov. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.