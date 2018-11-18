Carson City birth announcements for Nov. 17, 2018
November 18, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Baudelia Campos and Victor Campos of Gardnerville, Elianna Violetta Campos, born Oct. 17, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Danielle Shirley and Lucas Waelbrock of Carson City, Lynnlee Anne-Marie Waelbrock, born Oct. 18, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Mariela Bolanos of Carson City, Landon Nicholas Wolford, born Oct. 18, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Nina-Rose McCreary and Christopher McCreary of Minden, Evan Rose McCreary, born Oct. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Kayla Costella and Sean Costella of Carson City, Gianna Heather Costella, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
Recommended Stories For You
To Brittany Sharp and Lassen Sharp of Carson City, Ophelia Mae Sharp, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Ashley Wild and Matthew Retzloff of Reno, Scarlett Rayne Wild Retzloff, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Ashley Holmes of Carson City, Riley Mae Holmes, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Regina White and Logan White of Dayton, Griffin Eugene White, born Oct. 24, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Michelle Montes and Israel Montes of Dayton, Mia Melody Montes, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Mariane Fajayan and Michael Sabandal of Carson City, Michael Jeremiah Sabandal, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce.
To Hayley and Cole Bradley of Gardnerville, Cohen James Bradley, born Oct. 26, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Sarah Jane Longero-Durham and Aaron Durham of Carson City, Everett River Durham, born Oct. 28, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Aubrey Karsemeyer and Logan Foster of Carson City, Lily Ann Jean Foster, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Krystina Gunn and John Gunn of Carson City, John David Gunn II, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Leya Murphey and Cameron Jones, Alduwyn Jason Jones, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Amber Bradford and Tracy Clark of Gardnerville, Will Kandit Clark, born Oct. 31, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Kacie Huskey and Travis Huskey of Carson City, Otis Scot Huskey, born Nov. 1, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Caitlin Ammons and Trevor Ammons of Minden, Juniper Ann Ammons, born Nov. 2, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Harmony Dearman of Carson City, Jameson Ray Dearman-Elsworth, born Nov. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Latisia Gonzales and Christopher Fred of Carson City, Kristina Korrina Fred-Gonzales, born Nov. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Sabrina Kleymann and Christopher Kleymann of Carson City, Alaric Richard-Stark Kleymann, born Nov. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Shelinda Dennis-Holz and Ryan Holz of Reno, Emme Alisa Holz, born Nov. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.
To Megan Rush and Derek Rush of Carson City, Eleanor Jane Rush, born Nov. 6, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Jennifer Pelcher and Zachary Pelcher of Minden, Allison Tori Ann Pelcher, born Nov. 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Sandra Burkavage and John Burkavage of Reno, John David Burkavage, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Kristy Estes and Jakob Green of Gardnerville, Jax James Green, born Nov. 7, 2018 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Robin Clarke and Lucas Hontz of Minden, Madalyn Lou Hontz, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Amber White and Thomas White of Carson City, Maxwell Arthur White, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Teresa Paoli and Micael Paoli of Carson City, Owen Grey Paoli, born Nov. 8, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Tania Covarrubias Fonseca and Rafael Cardenas Mendoza of Wellington, Angela Cardenas Covarrubias, born Nov. 10, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Chenell Scott and Cortez Mabe Sr. of Carson City, Jailani Sharee Mable, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Jessie Ford and Dane Ford of Carson City, Scarlett Jean Ford, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Jillian Head and Andrew Head of Carson City, Rylan Nicole Head, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Jaqueline Ovard and Morgan Ovard of Carson City, Sierra Marie Ovard, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Hollee Cranston and Patrick Cranston of Carson City, Harper Ann Cranston, born Nov. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.