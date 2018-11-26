Carson City birth announcements for Nov. 24, 2018
November 26, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Amanda Conken and Joshua Conken of Carson City, Mavrik Alan Conken, born Nov. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Jennifer Pelcher and Zachary Pelcher of Minden, Allison Tori Ann Pelcher, born Nov. 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Sandra Burkavage and John Burkavage of Reno, John David Burkavage, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Kristy Estes and Jakob Green of Gardnerville, Jax James Green, born Nov. 7, 2018 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Robin Clarke and Lucas Hontz of Minden, Madalyn Lou Hontz, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Amber White and Thomas White of Carson City, Maxwell Arthur White, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Teresa Paoli and Micael Paoli of Carson City, Owen Grey Paoli, born Nov. 8, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Tania Covarrubias Fonseca and Rafael Cardenas Mendoza of Wellington, Angela Cardenas Covarrubias, born Nov. 10, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Chenell Scott and Cortez Mabe Sr. of Carson City, Jailani Sharee Mable, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Jessie Ford and Dane Ford of Carson City, Scarlett Jean Ford, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Jillian Head and Andrew Head of Carson City, Rylan Nicole Head, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Jaqueline Ovard and Morgan Ovard of Carson City, Sierra Marie Ovard, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Hollee Cranston and Patrick Cranston of Carson City, Harper Ann Cranston, born Nov. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Amanda Rollings and Jeffery Cordova of Carson City, Lennon David Galindo Cordova, born Nov. 16, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.
To Angelica Goodman and Joshua Franz of Mound House, Lyron Franklin Allen Franz, born Nov. 16, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Gladys Galvan Ramos and Jose Jimenez of Carson City, Ezequiel Jay Jimenez Galvan, born Nov. 17, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Brianna Hinson and Dason Valdez of Carson City, Tabor Shea Valdez, born Nov. 18, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Christine Criser and Matthew Wilkerson of Silver Springs, Emily Kay Wilkerson, born Nov. 18, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.