Carson City birth announcements for Nov. 24, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Amanda Conken and Joshua Conken of Carson City, Mavrik Alan Conken, born Nov. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Jennifer Pelcher and Zachary Pelcher of Minden, Allison Tori Ann Pelcher, born Nov. 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Sandra Burkavage and John Burkavage of Reno, John David Burkavage, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Kristy Estes and Jakob Green of Gardnerville, Jax James Green, born Nov. 7, 2018 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Robin Clarke and Lucas Hontz of Minden, Madalyn Lou Hontz, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Amber White and Thomas White of Carson City, Maxwell Arthur White, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Teresa Paoli and Micael Paoli of Carson City, Owen Grey Paoli, born Nov. 8, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Tania Covarrubias Fonseca and Rafael Cardenas Mendoza of Wellington, Angela Cardenas Covarrubias, born Nov. 10, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Chenell Scott and Cortez Mabe Sr. of Carson City, Jailani Sharee Mable, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jessie Ford and Dane Ford of Carson City, Scarlett Jean Ford, born Nov. 11, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jillian Head and Andrew Head of Carson City, Rylan Nicole Head, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Jaqueline Ovard and Morgan Ovard of Carson City, Sierra Marie Ovard, born Nov. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Hollee Cranston and Patrick Cranston of Carson City, Harper Ann Cranston, born Nov. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Amanda Rollings and Jeffery Cordova of Carson City, Lennon David Galindo Cordova, born Nov. 16, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Angelica Goodman and Joshua Franz of Mound House, Lyron Franklin Allen Franz, born Nov. 16, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Gladys Galvan Ramos and Jose Jimenez of Carson City, Ezequiel Jay Jimenez Galvan, born Nov. 17, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Brianna Hinson and Dason Valdez of Carson City, Tabor Shea Valdez, born Nov. 18, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Christine Criser and Matthew Wilkerson of Silver Springs, Emily Kay Wilkerson, born Nov. 18, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.