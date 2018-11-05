Carson City birth announcements for Nov. 3, 2018
November 5, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Flor Solano and Juan Quezada Lara of Carson City, Nicholas Andre Quezada, born Oct. 22, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Kimberlee Koch and Zachary Koch of Carson City, Lorelai Kathleen Koch, born Oct. 17, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Amanda Tinnes and Nathaniel Vangrimbergen of Carson City, Avayiah Ivory Vangrimbergen, born Oct. 17, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Baudelia Campos and Victor Campos of Gardnerville, Elianna Violetta Campos, born Oct. 17, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Danielle Shirley and Lucas Waelbrock of Carson City, Lynnlee Anne-Marie Waelbrock, born Oct. 18, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.
Recommended Stories For You
To Mariela Bolanos of Carson City, Landon Nicholas Wolford, born Oct. 18, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Nina-Rose McCreary and Christopher McCreary of Minden, Evan Rose McCreary, born Oct. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Kayla Costella and Sean Costella of Carson City, Gianna Heather Costella, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Brittany Sharp and Lassen Sharp of Carson City, Ophelia Mae Sharp, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Ashley Wild and Matthew Retzloff of Reno, Scarlett Rayne Wild Retzloff, born Oct. 23, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Ashley Holmes of Carson City, Riley Mae Holmes, born Oct. 25, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Regina White and Logan White of Dayton, Griffin Eugene White, born Oct. 24, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Hayley and Cole Bradley of Gardnerville, Cohen James Bradley, born Oct. 26, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Sarah Jane Longero-Durham and Aaron Durham of Carson City, Everett River Durham, born Oct. 28, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Aubrey Karsemeyer and Logan Foster of Carson City, Lily Ann Jean Foster, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Krystina Gunn and John Gunn of Carson City, John David Gunn II, born Oct. 29, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Amber Bradford and Tracy Clark of Gardnerville, Will Kandit Clark, born Oct. 31, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Kacie Huskey and Travis Huskey of Carson City, Otis Scot Huskey, born Nov. 1, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.