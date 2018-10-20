Carson City birth announcements for Oct. 20, 2018
October 20, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Briana and Devin Hix of Coleville, Amelia Rose Malecki Hix, born Oct. 10, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Melinda Peterson and Jeremy Ridder of Carson City, Ashton Allen Ridder, born Oct. 12, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Samantha Gifford and Jason Kiblin of Carson City, Lucille Leanne Kiblin, born Oct. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Franda Martinez and Matthias West of Carson City, Myelin Matthias Sawyer West, born Oct. 15, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Amanda and Sean Stepro of Carson City, Scarlett Grace Stepro, born Oct. 16, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Whitney and James Lachew of Carson City, James Robert Lachew, born Oct. 16, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Danielle and Joseph Daniel of Dayton, Waylon James Daniel, born Oct. 15, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Kaleb Heflin and Jessica Madar of Carson City, Amara Tia Heflin, born Oct. 14, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Carmen Aguilar Meza and Joseph Lopez of Carson City, Dalia Lopez-Aguilar, born Oct. 11, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Sara Cornwell and Arthur Callan IV, of Dayton, Arthur Duff Callan V, born Oct. 11, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Michelle Tala and Jesse Silis-Teran, of Carson City, Jesselle Jaiyana Silis, born Oct. 4, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Kelly Russell, of Dayton, Ryan Carter Russell, born Oct. 5, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Monica Kaye Orio-Vandermade and Nicholas Vandermade, of Carson City, Trevyn Arca Vandermade, born Oct. 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Lisa and Christopher Honer, of Gardnerville, Theodore Metzger Honer, born Oct. 9, 2018, 6 pounds and 13 ounces.