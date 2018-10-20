Carson City birth announcements for Oct. 20, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Briana and Devin Hix of Coleville, Amelia Rose Malecki Hix, born Oct. 10, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Melinda Peterson and Jeremy Ridder of Carson City, Ashton Allen Ridder, born Oct. 12, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Samantha Gifford and Jason Kiblin of Carson City, Lucille Leanne Kiblin, born Oct. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Franda Martinez and Matthias West of Carson City, Myelin Matthias Sawyer West, born Oct. 15, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Amanda and Sean Stepro of Carson City, Scarlett Grace Stepro, born Oct. 16, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Whitney and James Lachew of Carson City, James Robert Lachew, born Oct. 16, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Danielle and Joseph Daniel of Dayton, Waylon James Daniel, born Oct. 15, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Kaleb Heflin and Jessica Madar of Carson City, Amara Tia Heflin, born Oct. 14, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Carmen Aguilar Meza and Joseph Lopez of Carson City, Dalia Lopez-Aguilar, born Oct. 11, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Sara Cornwell and Arthur Callan IV, of Dayton, Arthur Duff Callan V, born Oct. 11, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Michelle Tala and Jesse Silis-Teran, of Carson City, Jesselle Jaiyana Silis, born Oct. 4, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Kelly Russell, of Dayton, Ryan Carter Russell, born Oct. 5, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Monica Kaye Orio-Vandermade and Nicholas Vandermade, of Carson City, Trevyn Arca Vandermade, born Oct. 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Lisa and Christopher Honer, of Gardnerville, Theodore Metzger Honer, born Oct. 9, 2018, 6 pounds and 13 ounces.