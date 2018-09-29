Carson City birth announcements for Sept. 18-25, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Angela and Richard Peters III of Carson City, Charlotte Rose Peters, born Sept. 18, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Itandewy Espinosa-Sandoval and Juan Sandoval of Carson City, Graison Francisco Sandoval, born Sept. 20 2018, weighing 7 pounds.

To Tonya Hatchell and Alexander Mitchell of Carson City, Olivia Jade Mitchell, born Sept. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Kasey Patterson and Carl Miller of Carson City, Amara Jade Miller, born Sept. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Aislynn and James Bancroft of Dayton, Nora Mae Bancroft, born Sept. 22, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Kylee and Nathan Kemmerer of Dayton, Wesley Rhys Kemmerer, born Sept. 22, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Cora Williams and Donald Parker of Dayton, Beau Robert Parker, born Sept. 24, 2018, weighing 8 pounds.

To Brandilyn and Garret Baxter of Carson City, Beau Ramsey Baxter, born Sept. 25, 2018, weiging 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Jocelyn Salgado Arias and Ricardo Fonseca Rodriguez of Reno, Emma Fonseca Salgado, born Sept. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Cristina Hughes and William Floyd III of Carson City, Sage Hannah Hughes, born Sept. 25, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.