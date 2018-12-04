Carson City births for Dec. 1, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Breanna Barrett-Jiminez of Gardnerville, Elise Dian Barrett-Jiminez, born Nov. 21, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Amy Bradshaw and Jeffrey Bradshaw of Carson City, Allison Nichole Bradshaw, born Nov. 21, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Tiffany Marshall and James Streeter of Carson City, Tristan Parker Streeter, born Nov. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Kristina Fraser and Joseph Gonzales of Reno, Zachlin Cole Gonzales, born Nov. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Jennifer Danielson and Travis Danielson of Carson City, Arthur Alan Danielson, born Nov. 24, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Megan Bachmann and Anthony Bachmann of Carson City, Malakai Alecxander Bachmann, born Nov. 24, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Krystal Coleman and Taylor Gruey of Golconda, Jacob Taylor Gruey, born Nov. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Jenne Chiaratti and Gene Chiaratti, Jr. of Gabbs, Christepher Evans Chiaratti, born Nov. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.