Carson City births for Dec. 1, 2018
December 4, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Breanna Barrett-Jiminez of Gardnerville, Elise Dian Barrett-Jiminez, born Nov. 21, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Amy Bradshaw and Jeffrey Bradshaw of Carson City, Allison Nichole Bradshaw, born Nov. 21, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Tiffany Marshall and James Streeter of Carson City, Tristan Parker Streeter, born Nov. 21, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Kristina Fraser and Joseph Gonzales of Reno, Zachlin Cole Gonzales, born Nov. 23, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Jennifer Danielson and Travis Danielson of Carson City, Arthur Alan Danielson, born Nov. 24, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Megan Bachmann and Anthony Bachmann of Carson City, Malakai Alecxander Bachmann, born Nov. 24, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Krystal Coleman and Taylor Gruey of Golconda, Jacob Taylor Gruey, born Nov. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Jenne Chiaratti and Gene Chiaratti, Jr. of Gabbs, Christepher Evans Chiaratti, born Nov. 25, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.