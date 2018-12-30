 Carson City births for Dec. 19-22, 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City births for Dec. 19-22, 2018

To Colleen Kennard and Marc Kennard of Carson City, Noelle Winter Kennard, born Dec. 19, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces

To Kelly Lund and Daniel Lund of Dayton, Tucker Theodore Lund, born Dec. 22, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces