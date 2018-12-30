Carson City births for Dec. 19-22, 2018

Carson City births for Dec. 19-22, 2018December 30, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 30, 2018To Colleen Kennard and Marc Kennard of Carson City, Noelle Winter Kennard, born Dec. 19, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ouncesTo Kelly Lund and Daniel Lund of Dayton, Tucker Theodore Lund, born Dec. 22, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces Share Tweet Trending In: LocalHelp sought in finding missing teenCarson City native building airplane in garageFallon woman charged in 21-year-old Arizona murder caseCarson City’s Bob Boldrick Theater being refurbishedCarson City Health Inspections for Nov. 2, 2018Trending SitewideHelp sought in finding missing teenPERS loses another round at Nevada Supreme CourtNevada receives $13.3 million settlement from Wells FargoOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly GeyserCarson City native building airplane in garage