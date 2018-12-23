Carson City births for Dec. 22, 2018

To Elayna Cooper and Matthew Cooper of Carson City, Rylan Louis Cooper, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Valerie Christensen and Sean Christensen of Carson City, Gavin Sandow Christensen, born Dec. 6, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Taylor Rampley and Zackary Dillard of Carson City, Nicole Marie Dillard, born Dec. 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Iris Covarrubias of Yerington, Tulli Ivais Salazar Covarrubias, born Dec. 6, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Mary Gleason and Tyler Reid of Silver Springs, Alice Christine Reid, born Dec. 7, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To April Gonzales and Andrew Adrian of Carson City, Alton James Adrian, born Dec. 8, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Keri Bruno and Wilber Bruno-Mazariego of Gardnerville, Bentley Kenin Bruno, born Dec. 9, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Tanya Pellant and Gregory Pellant of Carson City, Alexander Beau Pellant, born Dec. 10, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Amanda Dines and Edgar Escobedo of Carson City, Elliott Kane Escobedo, born Dec. 10, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Jo Ann de Leon and Jemuel de Leon of Carson City, Alejna Rosales de Leon, born Dec. 11, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Alejandra Mier and Apolinar Casteneda Conchas of Carson City, Alex Castaneda, born Dec. 11, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Alexandria Woolf and Arturo Vivas of Carson City, Arianna Theodore Mae Vivas, born Dec. 11, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Kassidy Cooley and Kelly Cooley of Carson City, Olivia Renee Cooley, born Dec. 12, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Cheyenne Barton and Jimmy Valle Santana of Carson City, Lily Rose Lynn Valle, born Dec. 12, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Jessica Lange and Joshua Cason of Gardnerville, Owen Nathaniel Cason, born Dec. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Terili Hand and Micah Hand of Carson City, Rhett Allen Hand, born Dec. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Madison Hissem and Cameron Windon of Carson City, Jameson Myles Windon, born Dec. 13, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Gianna Monardo and John Schreiber of Reno, Vincent Allen Schreiber, born Dec. 13, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Rebecca Wurthmann and Aslan Wurthmann of Dayton, Azaria Maxine Wurthmann, born Dec. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Armeda Brown and Otis Bryan of Carson City, Josephine Mara Numke'Na Bryan, born Dec. 14, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounce.

To Kira Padilla and Nicolas Talbert of Silver Springs, Xavier Leman Padilla Talbert, born Dec. 16, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Jolene Daphne of Minden, Irik Thorvald Daphne, born Dec. 17, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.