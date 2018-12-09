Carson City births for Dec. 8, 2018
December 9, 2018
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Rebecca Tims and Christopher Smith of Carson City, Andrew Robert Smith, born Nov. 29, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Jolesa Courtney and Blake Ratcliff of Carson City, Jaxson Robert Ratcliff, born Nov. 29, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Haley Carr of Stagecoach, Gracelyn Estelle Carr, born Nov. 30, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Hannah Coburn and Lucas Russell of Carson City, Matthias James Russell, born Nov. 30, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Parker Procaccini and Antonio Tarantino of Minden, Jameson Michael Tarantino, born Dec. 1, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Brittany May and Derek Hamilton of Stagecoach, Lincoln Lee Hamilton, born Dec. 1, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Brittany May and Derek Hamilton of Stagecoach, Bailey Dian Hamilton, born Dec. 2, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Heather Mounce and Garrett Smith of Carson City, Ellis Michael Smith, born Dec. 2, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Angelica Rosales-Galicia and Mario Oviedo-Valladares of Carson City, Axel Omar Oviedo-Rosales, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Sylvia Cormier and Christian Cormier of Sparks, Jace Paul Cormier, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Jessica Cabral and Scott Cabral of Dayton, Emma Maria Cabral, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.
To MaryJane Gomez and David Baker of Minden, Elias Anthony Leroy Baker, born Dec. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Cynthia Vereschagin and Jacob Haggard of Gardnerville, Allison Ann Haggard, born Dec. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Lizzet Munoz and Pablo Munoz of Reno, Amelia Munoz, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Elayna Cooper and Matthew Cooper of Carson City, Rylan Louis Cooper, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.