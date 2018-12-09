Carson City births for Dec. 8, 2018

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Rebecca Tims and Christopher Smith of Carson City, Andrew Robert Smith, born Nov. 29, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Jolesa Courtney and Blake Ratcliff of Carson City, Jaxson Robert Ratcliff, born Nov. 29, 2018, weighing 9 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Haley Carr of Stagecoach, Gracelyn Estelle Carr, born Nov. 30, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Hannah Coburn and Lucas Russell of Carson City, Matthias James Russell, born Nov. 30, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Parker Procaccini and Antonio Tarantino of Minden, Jameson Michael Tarantino, born Dec. 1, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Brittany May and Derek Hamilton of Stagecoach, Lincoln Lee Hamilton, born Dec. 1, 2018, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Brittany May and Derek Hamilton of Stagecoach, Bailey Dian Hamilton, born Dec. 2, 2018, weighing 4 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Heather Mounce and Garrett Smith of Carson City, Ellis Michael Smith, born Dec. 2, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Angelica Rosales-Galicia and Mario Oviedo-Valladares of Carson City, Axel Omar Oviedo-Rosales, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Sylvia Cormier and Christian Cormier of Sparks, Jace Paul Cormier, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Jessica Cabral and Scott Cabral of Dayton, Emma Maria Cabral, born Dec. 3, 2018, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To MaryJane Gomez and David Baker of Minden, Elias Anthony Leroy Baker, born Dec. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Cynthia Vereschagin and Jacob Haggard of Gardnerville, Allison Ann Haggard, born Dec. 4, 2018, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Lizzet Munoz and Pablo Munoz of Reno, Amelia Munoz, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Elayna Cooper and Matthew Cooper of Carson City, Rylan Louis Cooper, born Dec. 5, 2018, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.