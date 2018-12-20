Carson City board approves 15-year contract with Waste Management

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a 15-year contract with Waste Management of Nevada for Carson City's trash collection and recycling services.

Waste Management is the city's current provider but the new service, with new rates, equipment, and features, will begin July 1, 2019.

The new rate for residential service is $17.59 per month, a $3.17 drop, and includes a 95-gallon container for weekly garbage pickup, and 95-gallon containers for green waste and for recycling picked up every other week. Up to four bulk items can be scheduled for pickup free of charge.

Residential service will be mandatory, per new city code, unless a homeowner can routinely provide proof of disposing their trash at the Carson City landfill. Low-income seniors can apply with the vendor for a 25 percent reduction in rates.

Over the years, Waste Management has received a significant number of customer service complaints so the city worked to incorporate remedies in the contract. The vendor will have a local customer service office at 5560 Sheep Drive opening by April 1, 2019 and a web site dedicated to Carson City operating by Feb 1, 2019. The local number — 775-343-7596 — is already available. The company must be able to service customers in both English and Spanish.

The company also agreed to increase the fine for non-collection from $100 to $300. If a customer calls before 2 p.m. about a missed collection, Waste Management must pick up that day and, if not, will be fined $300.

Waste Management is spending $6.75 million on new collection trucks and containers, a requirement of the contract.

"I want to thank everyone who was involved," said Supervisor Lori Bagwell. "I think we're getting a good product for Carson City."

Mayor Bob Crowell, Supervisor Karen Abowd, and Bagwell all voted to approve the contract while Supervisor John Barrette voted no and Supervisor Brad Bonkowski abstained due to a conflict of interest.

Several people spoke during the public comment, including representatives from C&S Waste Solutions and Recology, two other vendors who submitted bids in response to the city's request for proposal. Both representatives said they appreciated the city's process and staff time.

C&S last week made a public records request to the city for emails, texts and other documentation pertaining to the agenda item when the board initially chose Waste Management.

The board also talked traffic during discussion of items to rezone two properties and approve a new residential subdivision as well as during an item on the South Carson Street Complete Streets project.

The supervisors voted to rezone four Cochise Street parcels split zoned between single-family one acre and retail commercial to all retail commercial. The vote was 4-1 with Bonkowski voting no.

"The traffic report shows the level of service is fine," said Bonkowski. "But that is just this development and my concern is the cumulative effect. We have no way of knowing until all the applications come in, but it makes me uncomfortable to look at these projects separately."

The item was only to rezone the property, but the property's owners, Steve Dontcho and Robert French, have said they plan to build a apartments there. Nearby, a project is already underway to build more than 300 apartments around Galaxy Fandango and other projects in the works include a 110-room hotel and commercial businesses such as Carson City's first Chick-fil-A franchise.

"Transportation does work closely with us. The long-term transportation plan does identify this area as being developed at a higher density than it is now," said Lee Plemel, director, Community Development.

The board unanimously voted to rezone 119.1 acres off Deer Run Road and Highway 50. The property is currently zoned general industrial and the rezoning would change that to single-family 6,000 for approximately 68.3 acres; multi-family apartment for 18 acres; general commercial for roughly 13.9 acres; and public regional for about 18.9 acres. The 18.9 acres sits on a former landfill, must be remediated, and can only be developed as open space.

Both rezoning items were the first reading of ordinances that require a second reading.

At the same time, the board approved a tentative subdivision map for 270 single-family houses for the east Carson City project.

The Planning Commission, which voted to recommend the project, included a condition prospective buyers must be notified of the industrial businesses that surround it as well as the nearby Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range, and their impact. The board added to the condition the V&T Railroad, which is also close by, and stronger language, including the existing neighbors could affect a homeowner's quality of life.

"I am very concerned this development will end the rifle range similar to the way the racetrack ended," said Kristy Scott, owner, Battle Born Ammunition & Firearms, during public comment.

The board also added language that says, in so many words, the city is committed to maintaining the industrial land around the development as well as the rifle range.

The board also gave its OK to the South Carson Street Complete Streets project, which is now at 30 percent design.

The supervisors approved a two-year contract for Nancy Paulson, city manager, at a base annual salary of $177,683; the purchase of four portable generators for $797,828 from Sourcewell; and approved $205,343.73 for a contract with CCS Presentation Systems to replace the audio/video equipment in the Carson City Community Center's Sierra Room where public meetings are held.

The meeting started with accolades for Supervisor Karen Abowd, whose tenure is ending after the first supervisor meeting in January.

"When I drive down Carson Street and see the flower baskets, I think of you. When I see the Greenhouse Project, I think of you. When I think of lowering rates for elderly ratepayers, I think of you and Lori," said Crowell. "You have been there through thick and thin."

Abowd thanked everyone.

"I would just like to say it has been an honor serving this community," she said.