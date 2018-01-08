Carson City Board of Supervisors to open with Hindu prayers Feb. 15

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will start their day on Feb. 15 with Sanskrit mantras, containing verses from the world's oldest existing scripture.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before the board. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English translation of the prayer. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.

Zed, who's the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with "Om," the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed plans to say "Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya," which he will then interpret as "Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality." Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge supervisors to keep the welfare of others always in mind.