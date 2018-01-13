Carson City business earns national merit

Carson City's Pro Group Captive Management Services was named Best Captive Manager of the Year – USA by the Wealth & Finance International, an industry publication.

The award is just one in a string of accolades for the firm, including others from the US Captive Awards and Corporate America Magazine.

Pro Group was given the award for its expansive and diverse book of captives it has formed and managed representing clients operating in 44 states and 22 countries, while showing progressive innovation in providing risk transfer and risk management solutions. The company's dedication to the captive industry also was noted as a key area in which it excelled.

Pro Group Captive Management Services serves on several boards, committees, and associations at the national level demonstrating leadership in evolving and building the industry.

It was awarded for working around the clock to provide a platform of services and top technologies to its clients with quality financial reporting and management.

"We thank Wealth & Finance International for this respected award. To be recognized as a top performer in the finance and alternative risk industry is a tremendous honor that our team is proud to have earned," said Robert Vogel, president and a co-owner of Pro Group Captive Management Services. "Winning the award confirms the strength and dedication of the staff as we have many of the brightest and best in the industry. Our clients trust in us — we take very seriously."

The Finance Awards recognize companies nationwide and individuals for their outstanding achievement, game-changing innovation and stellar performance. All awards are selected in a rigorous in-depth analysis and voting process.

Pro Group and its employees have received numerous awards including Best in Finance, Captive Manager of the Year, Best Manager Self-Insured Administration Programs, Best for Financial Risk Management, Best of the Best in Finance, Most Outstanding Captive Manager, Best Captive Manager Customer Care, Best Captive Manager — Nevada, Employer of the Year, Best Place to Work, VCIA distinguished Scholar award and Citizen of the Year in their local community.

For information, go to http://www.pgmnv.com.