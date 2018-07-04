Carson City celebrates America’s birthday on the tracks

The Nevada State Railroad Museum brought out the big guns for its Fourth of July celebration.

A Parade of Trains showed off the museum's wood-burning Glenbrook, which once operated at Lake Tahoe, and the Inyo, both built in 1875.

"The Inyo is the oldest locomotive operating in the United States," said Adam Michalski, curator of education at the museum.

Also on hand were the McKeen Motor Car, made in 1910 and one of 152 built, and the only McKeen restored and operating in the world, according to Michalski.

The McKeen and the Virginia & Truckee No. 25 were available for train rides all day.

Michalski said the annual Fourth of July event attracts between 500 and 1,000 visitors, and possibly more this year because the holiday fell in the middle of the week.

"He just loves trains," said Cami Rowe, who was waiting to board a train with her husband Justin, and sons Atlas, 1, and Peyton, 3, the train enthusiast. "We did the Santa train and he loved it."