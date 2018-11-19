Carson City Chamber adds items to artisan shop

The Carson City Chamber continues to search for new items for its artisan store to launch in time for holiday gift giving.

This year, the Chamber partnered with Silver State Industries to introduce the first in several series of collector's puzzles featuring iconic Carson City scenes.

The photos, taken by executive director Ronni Hannaman, have been transferred by heat sublimation to boards creating five separate 252-piece puzzles.

The first set of puzzles was presented to Mayor Robert Crowell on Friday to gauge his reaction. The mayor was pleased to be able to have something he could share with his grandchildren, stating, "My granddaughters have boundless energy, but they easily become absorbed with puzzles and work at it until the puzzle is complete." He appreciated the historical theme of the puzzles, giving those who love to work puzzles the opportunity to learn more about the history of our city. His favorite puzzle was the shot of the sitting eagle seen on the corner of U.S. 50 and Carson Street. Two puzzles feature the V&T trains, while the additional two focus on the state capitol and Kit Carson.

The Chamber continues to work with Silver State Industries to bring forth new items for gift giving. Also unveiled are sports socks with the #CarsonProud logo.

Mary Byington, supervisor of the Silver State Industries print shop housed within the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in south Carson, is proud of what the inmates continue to produce. Those who work within the shop receive six months of silk screen certification training and about 18 months of hands-on experience before being brought up on parole. This work-based learning program provides the valuable tool to their release and re-introduction into the civilian workforce.

"Seeing how their work is appreciated makes the inmates feel proud and a part of the community even though they are inside the walls," Byington said. "The work challenges the inmates and gets their creative juices flowing."

A 17-year veteran of Silver State Industries, Byington is as enthusiastic about her job today as she was when she first joined the state after a 25-year career with K-Mart. She invites small businesses on limited budgets to contact her to discuss their promotional needs by calling 775-887-3428. Silver State Industries is a self-supporting industrial program within the State of Nevada Department of Corrections.

The collector puzzles and socks will be available in the Chamber Artisan Shop located on the site of the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 1900 S. Carson St. on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The puzzles will retail for $20 each and can be reserved by calling 775-882-1565.

The Chamber's Artisan Gift Shop features items crafted by local artisans, including those residing within the correctional center.