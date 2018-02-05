Carson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership class needs help to renovate Carson City Senior Center

A makeover is in the works for the lobby of the Carson City Senior Center — if enough money is raised to cover the cost.

The project is being undertaken by the Carson City Chamber Leadership Institute class of 2018, which is asking for the community's help to sponsor it.

The class said anyone who makes a tax-deductible donation will be given recognition for sponsorship at one of three levels — Golden ($1,500 minimum donation); Silver ($500 minimum); and Bronze ($100 minimum).

Each level offers incentives, such as lunch for 20 people and plaque recognition under the Golden sponsorship.

Anyone who can sponsor or support the cause by other means is asked to send an email to ccleadership2018@gmail.com.

The class said although still in the planning stages, the renovation will likely include the addition of a reception and sitting area for guests to gather and socialize. The goal of the project is to create an open, refreshing and welcoming environment for visitors entering the center.

"It will help to bring this community together," said Patty Chang, a member of the leadership team. "We want to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for our seniors."

Set to graduate in June, the leadership class includes 16 local professionals from diverse backgrounds.

The annual class offers participants the chance to meet with government agencies, organizations and community leaders and provide a service for the betterment of the community.