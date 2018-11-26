Carson City Chamber offers business health care options

Offering health insurance has become a very expensive endeavor for businesses employing fewer than 50 people.

And those self-employed sole proprietors have an even more difficult time.

Not anymore.

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce is now offering an association health plan that may provide some relief for member small businesses who are trying to attract workers by offering benefits such as health that may be the deciding factor as to whether the job offer is accepted.

In partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Chamber plan offers nine options to include PPOs and HMOs as well as a health savings plan option. Pre-existing conditions are covered under the plans.

Also included in the plans are extras such as access to doctors on LiveHealth Online and a $5,000 life insurance policy. For a small fee, eye and dental plans are offered.

Plans written now offer a two-year lock-in guaranteed rate until Jan. 1, 2021. Plans can be quoted at any time through a Chamber member health insurance broker, but the best option is to sign on prior to Jan. 1 to receive the two-year lock-in rate. The rates are only available to members of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

For information, go to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/index.php/spotlight/details/chamber_health_insurance.