Carson City cinema club hosts 4th annual Hollywood Gala

Film lovers are invited to walk the red carpet for a night of glitz and glamour — while also raising money for arts programs in the community — as part of the Carson City Classic Cinema Club's fourth annual Hollywood Gala.

"People really enjoy an opportunity to get all dressed up," said Rhonda Abend, director of the cinema club. "This is a night for them to be treated like a star."

"Casablanca" is the theme for the fourth annual gala fundraiser Saturday at the Gold Dust West.

Tickets are $45. A Private Reserve package — which includes an eight-seat table, additional raffle tickets, guest passes, a bottle of champagne and special recognition — is $350.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and magic from Phoenix Phenomenal. An international buffet will be served at 7 p.m.

Festivities include a red-carpet photo op, entertainment, raffles, silent auction and a costume/fashion contest.

Bob Reid and June Joplin will perform live music.

Tickets may be purchased through the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority or from any member of the Carson City Classic Cinema Club.

The club was formed nearly four years ago as a way to help students fund participation in the arts.

Abend came up with the idea after touring the Ron Wood Family Resource Center.

"My brain just kept going to, 'Where do these kids play?'" she said. "I left that day in tears and told myself one day, somehow, I was going to do something for these kids."

Forming the cinema club, Abend said, was the ideal method of fundraising.

"I love classic movies," she said. "If I was stranded on a desert island, TCM is all I would need."

Proceeds from the cinema club are used to sponsor children in arts programs or buying supplies for arts organizations.

The nonprofit organization presents a classic film the first Tuesday every month at the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

Go to ccclassiccinema.org or call Rhonda Abend at 775-315-8495 for details.