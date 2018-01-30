Arrest made after Carson residence set on fire

First responders were on scene of an arson Tuesday morning after a fire at a Carson City residence.

The Fire Department and Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a structure fire at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Sixth and Minnesota streets. Once there, crews discovered a fire engulfing the second floor of the home.

One suspect, 19-year-old Devin Mathews, was arrested on scene on suspicion of felony first-degree arson after allegedly setting the master bedroom on fire, officials said.

Fire Chief Sean Slamon said the entire second floor sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. It took 18 Carson and 3 East Fork firefighters to contain to flames.

Crews had the fire under control in eight minutes from time of dispatch, said Deputy Chief Chris Vaughn. It took crews nearly two hours on scene for cleanup afterward. Several dogs were pulled from the burning house alive, but no one else was home at the time.

Mathews is being held on a $40,000 bail. The investigation is still ongoing.