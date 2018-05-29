Carson City Cultural Commission decides on special event funds

The Cultural Commission on Tuesday made its special events funding recommendation that will go to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

The commission met earlier this month to hear presentations and score applications for 11 events from nine arts organizations vying for $32,000 in available funding.

Due to the number of applications, Mark Salinas, arts and culture coordinator, wanted to create a couple scenarios for divvying up the money the commission could vote on and possibly use as a methodology going forward.

The commission voted on a formula which gives 100 percent of requested funding to events that score 100, 90 percent to events that score 90-99, and 80 percent to events scoring 80-89.

For this round of funding, that left $2,126.55 still to be awarded, which was then given to the top scoring applications to bring them closer to their original request.

The commission recommends:

Recommended Stories For You

$4,833.33 to the Mile High Jazz Band for its annual Jazz & Beyond festival.

$4,766.67 to Capital City Initiative, which hosts public art exhibits.

$3,786.67 to Sierra Nevada Ballet for its production of "Midsummer Night's Dream."

$4,666.67 to Wild Horse Productions for a staging of "Newsies."

$4,461.20 to Pinkerton Ballet Theatre to help fund the 30th anniversary of its "Nutcracker Ballet"

$4,110 to the Brewery Arts Center for the fifth season of its Traditional Celtic Music Series.

$709.34 to Sierra Nevada Ballet for its production of "Peanutcracker — The Story in a Nutshell."

$3,466.66 to the Carson City Symphony to help fund four concerts in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center.

$1,399.46 to the Carson City Classic Cinema for its Back-to-School Bash.

The cinema club's other application, for Pirates on the Plaza, didn't receive any funding in the recommendation nor did the Proscenium Players Inc., which had applied for $2,500 to help fund its "Rocky Horror Picture Show" viewing event.