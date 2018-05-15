Carson City Cultural Commission to fund numerous arts projects

Carson City arts organizations applying for city grants will have to wait a couple more weeks to see if they made the cut.

Nine arts groups applied for 11 grants and pitched their events and programs to the Cultural Commission on Monday.

The groups are vying for a total of $32,000 in grants, each one up to $5,000. The organizations requested a total of $42,000 so it is up to the commission to decide which ones to fund and for how much.

The commission makes a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which gives final approval to the funding. The commission used a new scorecard to evaluate the applications, scoring each one based on six criteria.

The applications mostly received high marks so Mark Salinas, arts and culture coordinator, suggested holding a special meeting before the end of May where he will present several possible funding scenarios, including funding all events for a certain percentage less than requested to funding the events based on their relative scores.

The grant applicants are:

Brewery Arts Center, requesting $5,000 for the fifth season of its Traditional Celtic Music Series.

Capital City Arts Initiative, which hosts art exhibits in three public venues as well as art talks, applying for $5,000 to support staff.

Carson City Classic Cinema, applying for two grants of $2,500 each, for two outdoor events, Back-to-School Bash, and Pirates on the Plaza.

Carson City Symphony, requesting $5,000 to help fund four concerts in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Community Center.

Mile High Jazz Band applying for $5,000 for its Jazz & Beyond, its largely free, 17-day jazz festival in August.

Pinkerton Ballet Theatre requesting $5,000 to help fund the 30th anniversary of its "Nutcracker Ballet" with three days of performances.

Proscenium Players Inc. requesting $2,500 for its "Rocky Horror Picture Show" viewing, a live, interactive movie showing in its fourth year.

Sierra Nevada Ballet, applying for $5,000 for a "Midsummer Night's Dream" staging and $2,000 for its "Peanutcracker – The Story in a Nutshell" annual production.

And $5,000 requested by Wild Horse Productions for performances of "Newsies." The theater company's presentation to the commission included about a dozen kids singing one of the songs from the Disney musical.

The commission also set a tentative date and guest list for a luncheon at the Bliss Mansion to commemorate the establishment of the Cultural Commission 10 years ago and the formation of the city's arts and culture department this year.

The luncheon will honor Karen Abowd, Peter Barkin, and Jeffrey Scott, all founding members of the commission.