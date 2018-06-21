Carson City Culture, Tourism Authority needs 3 members

Carson City's Culture & Tourism Authority needs three members.

The three spots are for one representative from the hotel/motel industry, another from other commercial interests, and the third for a citizen at large. All terms expire in July 2020.

The board oversees all tourism matters in Carson City. Meetings are held the second Monday of every month, at 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center's Sierra Room, and members are expected to serve six to eight hours each month. Applications are due by July 9. Applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Supervisors, tentatively planned for the board's July 19 meeting.

Applications can be found at http://carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions-bcc-s-original/volunteer-opportunities.