Carson City CVS manager honored for volunteerism

Each year, CVS employees volunteer thousands of hours to nonprofit organizations in their communities. Joanne Dwyer, director of the CVS Health Foundation, said the CVS Health Foundation awards grants that supports these efforts and provides additional financial support to the causes supported by CVS employees.

Grants, which range from $500 to $5,000, are awarded directly to the organization on the CVS employee's behalf.

For the second consecutive year, Kathy Pierson, manager of the CVS on U.S. 50 in Carson City, has been recognized for her activities in support of the Friends of the Nevada State Museum. During the year, she invested more than 180 volunteer hours creating and implementing a major fundraising event for the Friends organization. These efforts resulted in the organization being awarded a $1,500 grant from the CVS Health Foundation. Volunteer Challenge Grants are awarded for CVS employees who volunteer 15, 25 or 100 or more hours of service; to teams that volunteer more than 50 hours of service; and/or to both individuals and teams who fundraise for a charitable run, walk or ride event.

In presenting the check to the Friends, Pierson said, "This grant is strong evidence of CVS's commitment to supporting the volunteer efforts of its employees and to improving the communities in which their stores are located. The Friends of the Nevada State Museum are extremely appreciative of CVS's support of their mission and activities."

During 2018, the Friends of the Nevada State Museum raised more than $9,600 to support the goals and mission of the museum. In addition to serving as docents for the museum and the Nevada State Capitol, the Friends have helped the museum with the purchase and installation of sound systems, tables and chairs, concourse blinds and support for the museum's numerous educational programs and public events. Similar projects will be supported in the future through the generosity of CVS and the dedication of FNSM members such as Kathy Pierson.