Carson City deputy takes shot at motor officer challenge

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.- Main event timed course and secondary events open to riders.

For Carson City Deputy Michael Jerauld, this year's Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge will be his first opportunity to show off his skills to the community he serves.

The challenge is a three-day event hosted by the Sheriff's Office for motorcycle officers from around the country to come and train together.

"I am excited for the whole event, there is lots to do," Jerauld said. "It is overwhelming for someone new because you don't know what to expect but as you practice you get more confident and develop better abilities with the bike."

For Jerauld, this will be his first competition in Carson since joining the Motor Unit last August.

"I am anxious more than anything, there are definitely butterflies but I am excited for my first competition because it is a home event," Jerauld said. "I am still a little wet behind the ears."

The competition is a variety of events, created to simulate various skills and techniques the officers will utilize while on duty. Because of that, Jerauld said he is looking forward to participating in all of the events.

Recommended Stories For You

"Each section has a uniqueness to it and each provides a different challenge in a different way to overcome," Jerauld said. "But luckily I have had great instructors to show me how to do it effectively."

For him, the most difficult course for him will most likely be the slow ride event.

"The slow ride is something I can improve on, it is something I have been working on since I started with the unit," Jerauld said. "The pattern itself is a constant evolution to train with because it is like navigating people and obstacles safely and with ease in the field."

The purpose of the event is for all of the riders to improve their skills as well as getting to learn techniques that other agencies use for their units.

"You want to learn new things every day because when you stop, you become complacent and that is when you get hurt or killed," Jerauld said.

Like the competition, the past year has been a giant learning experience for Jerauld on the bike. While he has been riding motorcycles recreationally for about nine years, learning how to ride for police purposes was a completely different experience.

"Riding the bike is more difficult than regular patrol because there is much more movement, control, situational awareness and such and I didn't realize how extraneous it is to ride for 10 to 12 hours a day," Jerauld said.

Being on the bike provides a more positive experience than just working regular patrol as well.

"The first year has been exciting, not quite what I was expecting but in a good way," Jerauld said. "It was a new opportunity for me and I want to continue to stay on Motors for as long as I can. To be able to do the special events is heart warming, like being the escort for the Special Olympics, to see those kids and be a part of that is something I wouldn't be able to experience on patrol."

Getting to be more involved in the community is something that Jerauld didn't expect, but is thankful for with Motors.

"You get to interact a lot easier on the bike and it helps break down that resistance with people," Jerauld said. "People want to come up and tell you about their bikes or ask you about yours and you can tell them about what you do and it is nice."

And he is excited to be able to share this event with the community that he works so hard to serve.

"My favorite thing about this is how much the community is interested in the event as a whole," Jerauld said. "Lots of people know about it and are really excited because they like to come out and see us ride."

Jerauld will join his four coworkers June 21 through the 23 in Mills Park for the Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge.