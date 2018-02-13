Carson City dog wins breed at Westminster

Carson City has a breed winner at the Westminster Dog Show.

Adele, owned by Carson City Deputy Director of Emergency Mangement Stacey Belt, was judged as the best dog out of 12 dogs in the Spinoni Italiani breed today. The female dog advanced to the Sporting Group competition which will be part of FoxSports1's coverage of the Westminster Dog Show from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.

The winner of the Sporting Group will join winning dogs from six other groups who will compete for the honor as Best of Show at the Westminster Dog Show also to be determined as part of tonight's FoxSports 1's coverage.