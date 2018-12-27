Elementary school students get free books

Every student at Fremont Elementary School in Carson City will receive the gift of a book this holiday season. Thanks to a generous outpouring from community members and teachers alike, more than 550 new and used books were donated and will be sent home with each student from the school to read and enjoy over Christmas break.

Suzanne Peckham, the parent and family engagement facilitator at Fremont, was the driving force behind the effort.

"We know that when parents and families are involved in a child's education, the result is higher student achievement and more students prepared for future success," Peckham said. "Something as simple as spending time reading to a child makes a huge difference. I encourage all families to get involved throughout the school year, stay informed and continue to make their child's education a top priority."

State and national education research shows students, regardless of family income or background, perform and behave better in school when parents and families are engaged in and spend time with their child and their schools. Examples of parents being engaged could include learning about the curriculum, joining school advisory councils, meeting with teachers to discuss student academic and behavior needs or joining learning activities provided by the school.

The Department of Education shared some of the benefits when parents are involved, including higher grades, test scores and graduation rates; better school attendance; increased motivation and self-esteem; lower rates of suspension; decreased use of drugs and alcohol; and fewer instances of violent behavior.