Carson City Empty Bowls event Friday at Carson Mall

The sixth annual Carson City Empty Bowls Event, an all-you-can-eat fundraiser, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Carson Mall, 1227 S. Carson St.

The event will be held inside the Carson Mall north entrance and will feature holiday entertainment, silent auction and raffle. Cost is $15 per person.

Included is one artisan bowl and an all you can eat meal prepared by 20 local restaurants. A family rate of $5 per additional person includes the meal without a bowl.

Volunteers have spent the entire year turning lumps of wet clay into ceramic bowls. The idea is simple: Potters and craftspeople work with the community to create handcrafted bowls. Guests are invited to a simple meal prepared and donated by local restaurants. In exchange for a donation, guests are invited to choose a bowl from our Bowl Gallery and join us for dinner.

Please take your bowl with you as a reminder there are Empty Bowls in our own community.

It's not necessary to be present to win raffle prizes. Mall stores and restaurants along with the annual Carson Mall Craft Fair will be open during the event.

Jared Arreguini will be the emcee for the evening's entertainment. Other entertainment will include Tom Streckel: performing Stone Soup, an ancient tale of sharing; Sierra Lutheran Choir; The Carson Orchestra; and Carson Middle School Band.

Proceeds go to Friends in Service Helping (FISH) to help support their food services. FISH is a local non-profit providing food, housing, and services for more than 8,000 people in Carson City annually.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

Tickets are available at Ogres-Holm Pottery and Action Home Furniture, inside the Carson Mall and online at Emptybowlscarsoncity.com.

Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmptyBowlsCarsonCity/ or check out our website at http://emptybowlscarsoncity.com.

For information call Chelsea, Empty Bowls chair, 775-671-8150.