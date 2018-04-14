Carson City exhibit features Las Vegas artist Bobbie Ann Howell

A reception and artist talk featuring Las Vegas artist Bobbie Ann will take place at the Nevada Arts Council's OXS Gallery in Carson City on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The talk begins at 6:15 p.m. The event is open to the public and free.

Howell's exhibition, "Vistas and Viewpoints" has been featured at the OXS Gallery since March 19 and will remain in place until May 11.

Howell grew up in picturesque Lee Canyon, a small community nestled in the Spring Mountains northwest of Las Vegas. She attended school in Indian Springs and at Western High School in Las Vegas and in those formative years, she developed a love for the visual wonders of Southern Nevada.

She creates multi-media works which draw upon her experiences growing up and working in Nevada. Her cut-paper drawings and collaged photographs convey just some of the complexities of Nevada landscapes: desert valleys as well as mountain-top vistas; bustling cities as well as wind-swept small towns.

Vistas and Viewpoints is an exhibit derived from influences found within the Nevada landscape; the places of intersection between landscape and urbanization, the edges of the desert and the sweeping lines of progress. Patterns and symbols are created to form compositions inspired by the naturally built environments and the range of things that impact human perceptions.

Recommended Stories For You

Howell has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas, and a master's in sculpture and drawing from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Ill. She has been on the faculty at Stephen F. Austin State University, UNLV and the College of Southern Nevada teaching drawing, life drawing, sculpture, foundry, two and three dimensional design and painting.

Managed by the Artist Services Program at the Nevada Arts Council, the OXS Gallery is located at 716 N. Carson St., Suite A, in Carson City. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.