Carson City Fair begins Wednesday

The Carson City Fair — Bringing Ag and Animals back to Carson City.

That's the point Carson City Fair organizers are driving home as the fair will be held next week from July 25-29 at Fuji Park. The fair is being presented by the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension. The event is put on in partnership with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the Northern Nevada Antique Tractor and Engine Club.

Youth from Cooperative Extension's 4-H Youth Development Program, Future Farmers of America and National Grange Youth will present animals they've raised, including dogs, pigs, sheep, goats, beef, dairy goats, dairy cattle, rabbits and poultry during shows and contests. In addition, community members of all ages can participate in static contests in more than 25 categories, spanning clothing and textiles; food and food preservation; fine arts; heritage; photography; quilting; science, engineering and technology; horticulture; and conservation and wildlife.

But while the fair is stressing agriculture and animals, there will be plenty of other activities and features at this year's event.

Of course the fair will feature a carnival hosted by RSVP. Dick Campagni's Carson City Toyota will sponsor a $1 ride night on Wednesday.

All day carnival wristbands are $20. Discount coupons for $5 off toward the purchase of an all-day carnival ride wristband will be available at the RSVP beer booth. Only cash will be accepted.

A variety of vendors will showcase jewelry, purses and clothing, home decorations, handcrafted pottery, airbrush art and face tattoos.

Carnival and vendor hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 28 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 29.

The 23rd annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show will be held Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and admission is free.

As far as entertainment, featured acts will include Journey Unlimited on Friday, July 27 and David John and the Comstock Cowboys on Saturday, July 28.

Single concert tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for 16 and under. A family pack for two adults and two youths costs $45.

For both concerts the cost is $25, $15 for 16 and under and a family pack costs $80. Tickets are available for sale at: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Office (2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15, Carson City) — cash or check only; Culture and Tourism Authority (716 N Carson St., Carson City); Chamber of Commerce (1900 S Carson St., Carson City) – cash or check only

Tickets are also available online at: https://squareup.com/store/nevada-day-inc.

There will also be free entertainment featured throughout the fair.

A chance to support local youth will happen during the livestock auction, which will include Grand and Reserve Champions, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

Other activities include the presentation of Ford Model T and Ford Model A classic cars and horseback events. Additionally, there will be a Safety Day for youth and their families, a Day of Service for nonprofit agencies to share what they do, and a sanctioned chili cook-off sponsored by RSVP.

Parking for the event will be available in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter off Topsy Lane, 3770 U.S. Highway 395 S, and two JAC buses will be available to shuttle fairgoers between the fairground and parking lot. JAC is also offering free rides on the entire fixed route system July 25-29 to commemorate a relocation of its administrative office and bus yard.

Admission to the fair is free. For a complete schedule visit http://carsoncitynvfair.visitcarsoncity.com/schedule/.

For more information contact Lindsay Chichester at chichesterl@unce.unr.edu or 775-887-2252.