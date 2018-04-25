Carson City family safe after fire breaks out

One Carson City family is safe after a fire broke out at their residence early Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Glenbrook Circle residence around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a fire started in the yard.

The fire started after the resident was doing yard work, said Chief Sean Slamon.

The fire then spread to the inside of the residence where significant damage occurred to the first and second floors and the attic.

All the residents were able to escape before the flames reached the structure.

It took crews nearly 25 minutes to control the flames, Slamon said.

"It was a challenge with the three floors and limited resources," Slamon said.

The department received mutual aid help from Central Lyon Fire Protection District and East Fork Fire District. Slamon said they needed East Fork's ladder truck because of the multilevel structure.

"We don't have a ladder truck and with the size of the residence and the build of the roofs, we had to wait for the ladder truck to come from Douglas," Slamon said.

There were more than 30 firefighters on scene, putting out the fire as well as performing mop up duties. They also attempted to help the homeowners salvage as many possessions as possible.