Carson City Fire Department burning wildland fuels

The Carson City Fire Department will be conducting wildland fuels reduction prescribed fire operations at the base of C Hill in the area of Kingsview Way and Canterbury Lane. Operations may continue through Friday depending on weather.

Smoke will be visible. Please don't report. If you're sensitive to smoke or have respiratory problems, you may need to keep your windows closed or stay indoors depending on smoke conditions.

For more information contact Wildland Fuels Management Officer Rodd Rummel at 775-283-7161 or rrummel@carson.org.