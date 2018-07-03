Carson City fire restrictions in effect Wednesday

The Carson City Fire Department is implementing fire restrictions on city and privately owned lands in Carson City Wednesday.

Off-highway motor vehicle enthusiasts are advised hot exhaust systems can ignite dry grasses. The potential for another devastating fire during the summer is real, reports the Carson City Fire Department. Report fires to Carson City Dispatch Center or call 911.

Restrictions will prohibit the following:

Building, maintaining, atending or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or an other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.

Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.

Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

Using or causing to be used any explosive, except by permit.

Possession or use of fireworks (always prohibited) or any other incendiary device.

Use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition or exploding targets while recreational shooting.

Open burning of weeds, brush or yard debris.

In addition the Nevada Division of Forestry has placed travel restrictions within the Sierra Fire Protection District. These restrictions prohibit operating vehicles off of existing hard surface gravel or dirt roads in wildland areas and operating vehicles or equipment on wildland areas without at least an axe, shovel and one gallon of water.

These restrictions don't prevent individual property owners from the safe use of barbecues, chimneys or patio fireplaces provided they are used on non-combustible surfaces away from ignitable wildland fuels.