Carson City firefighters extinguish house fire

On Wednesday morning at 2:41 a.m., The Carson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of Orovada Drive in southeast Carson City.

Firefighters from first fire engine arrived at 2:48 a.m. and observed heavy fire from the attached garage of a two story house. Firefighters took actions to rapidly extinguish the fire and ensure all occupants were safe. The occupants and several pets escaped the fire; one occupant had a minor injury and declined medical treatment.

The fire was confined to the garage; damage is estimated at $60,000. The four occupants and several pets were displaced due to smoke and fire damage. A total of 15 firefighters battled the blaze. The cause is under investigation.