Carson City first responders finish SWAT training

The Carson City Sheriff's Office and Fire Department completed their SWAT school Friday.

The school had six deputies and one firefighter vying for the SWAT or SWAT medic position.

During the week, deputies learned skills such as open field maneuvers, vehicle extraction, operations tactics and more. On Thursday, all of the recruits had to go through training for the CS gas to learn what it feels like in order to be able to deploy it during an operation.