Carson City forecast: Good rain, bad timing

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

Good news: It appears likely Carson City will receive some precipitation this week.

Bad news: It's predicted to start right about the time everybody is trying to leave town for Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Wednesday, "mainly after 4 p.m."

Wednesday night, that chance increases to 90 percent, tapers off for Thanksgiving Day then rain becomes likely again late Thursday through Friday morning.

Temperatures should keep the precipitation in liquid form in Carson City but could turn it to snow at higher elevations (specifically, those mountain passes you may attempt to drive over).

The detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thanksgiving Day: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.