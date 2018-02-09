Carson City forum to focus on immigration law

Sierra Nevada Forums is hosting a talk on immigration law.

"Immigration: Fears, Fallacies and Facts" will be moderated by Yaraseth Anaya-Lugo, an immigration coordinator with United Latino Community, and features speaker Sylvia Ontaneda-Bernales, an immigration and mediation attorney in Reno.

"She'll provide a bird's eye view of the immigration system and the authority Congress has over it," as well as discuss the main types of visas available, said Anaya-Lugo.

The free talk is expected to cover immigration agency structure, visas and immigration status, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), other protected status rescissions, the intersection with other areas of law, and status of current litigation and legislation.

What the discussion won't be, according to a press release, is a debate on current immigration law.

"This presentation will not be advocating for or against any immigration platforms currently under debate. Rather, the audience will be exposed to fact-based information which is the current law. It is expected that once participants have a better understanding of the actual immigration laws, it will be easier for them to develop their own accurate opinions on the current immigration dialogues and debates," said the release.

"Immigration: Fears, Fallacies and Facts" is being held Feb. 13 at the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6. The event is free and donations are welcome at the door.