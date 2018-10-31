Carson City gallery hosts Probst art show

Charlie B Gallery is hosting an art show and sale titled "Patricia Ann Probst: An Artist of the Movement."

The show will feature works by Patricia Ann Probst, a potter and clay artist who passed away in 2016.

The show opens Friday with a reception, snacks and refreshments from 5-9 p.m. at the gallery located at 114 W. Telegraph St. The sale continues through Dec. 2, and online at etsy.com on the CharlieBGallery page starting on Saturday.

For more information, call or text gallery owner Charlie Blim at 775-575-7333 or email vasefndr@cccomm.net.