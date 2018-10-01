Carson City gets $250,000 to buy Hamm property for trail project

State and local parks in Nevada will receive more than $900,000 in federal funds for improvement projects, three of them in western Nevada.

Carson City will receive $250,000 to acquire 187.2 acres of the Hamm property to expand the city's trail system for public outdoor recreation.

The property will connect trails from Douglas County to Kings Canyon.

The city applied for the grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund under the National Park Service.

The property already has trails but officials said they can't be mapped for general public use because they're on private property.

In addition, Indian Hills General Improvement District and South Sunridge Park will get $50,000 to install a restroom at the park while the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District and Spellberg Recreational Complex will receive $42,500 to build a restroom there.

The biggest grant went to the state Division of State Parks to build a visitors center and entrance station at the new Ice Age Fossils State Park in Clark County. In addition, the town of Pahrump will get $277,320 to install ballfield lighting at Simkins Park.

The grants were announced by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. She said the improvements will help all Nevadans enjoy public spaces.