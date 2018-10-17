Carson City Ghost Walk tour coming up Saturday

WHEN: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday; tours leave every half hour

Carson City's history will come alive this weekend during the annual Ghost Walk on the city's west side.

"The Ghost Walk is a delightfully entertaining and enjoyable way to experience Carson City's Victorian Era and diverse history," said Director Mary Bennett. "Participants will hear about lingering spirits of the past centuries, haunted and paranormal stories — and meet characters and tour historic homes and businesses along the tour."

Madame Curry & The Vampire Hunters will host the two-hour tours featuring homes and characters from 1870s Carson City and early Nevada.

A glimpse into the city's history may just shed some light into present-day issues as well.

Baylee Biber, Bennett's daughter who serves as "spirit wrangler" for the tour, said the tour will include the Rinckel Mansion.

"It was one of the only mansions built in the Red Light District of the time," she said. "The main brothel house was behind Comma Coffee."

Much like neighboring Lyon County is wrestling with legalized prostitution in this year's election, so did the constituents in early Carson City.

"Marcella Rinckel got the Red Light District taken out of Carson City," Biber said.

The mansion, at 102 N. Curry St., was built in 1872 for Mathias and Marcella Rinckel. Built by Charles H. Jones, a graduate of the Beaux Arts School of Paris, it remains one of the finest and best-preserved examples of French Victorian architecture remaining in the American West.

Biber said the homes often tell the story of the city's history as well as the people do.

"The architecture is amazing," she said. "Just the fact that those buildings have withstood the Nevada weather and still look as good as they do is a testament to their strength."

Part haunted history and part theater, costumes are welcome on the tour. The tours leave from McFadden Plaza rain or shine every half hour between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities, tables, psychics and Ghost Walk merchandise for sale, so you may want to get there early.

The tour will feature 12 stops at historic homes, seven of which will be open to tour participants.

"Carson City has one of the oldest historic districts on the West Coast that is still active and running," Biber said.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on Saturday.

For more information or for tickets, call 775-348-6279 or visit carsoncityghostwalk.com.