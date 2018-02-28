Carson City Girl Scout unveils exhibit on kindness
February 28, 2018
Carson City Girl Scout Sara Knight is holding an event on Saturday, in honor of her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, "Grow Nice Thoughts."
Knight will unveil the mural/exhibit she has created to teach kids about kindness, and how to say or write something nice and extend that to the community. The event will also have interactive activities like crafts and prizes.
Knight is currently in the Jump Start program at Carson High School. She's doing the project in an effort to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor awarded in Girl Scouts.
Once achieved, it shows colleges, employers, and the community a commitment to changing the world.
"I've been working on this project for about three months now," said Knight. "I'm very excited for the community to come together and see it."
The event will be held at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada, 813 N. Carson St. Doors open at 2 p.m., and activities will begin around 2:30.
Recommended Stories For You
This event is free for Girl Scouts and their attending families. Viewing of the exhibit is free, but some activities may cost money.
Trending In: Local
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released
Trending Sitewide
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released