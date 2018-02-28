Carson City Girl Scout unveils exhibit on kindness

Carson City Girl Scout Sara Knight is holding an event on Saturday, in honor of her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, "Grow Nice Thoughts."

Knight will unveil the mural/exhibit she has created to teach kids about kindness, and how to say or write something nice and extend that to the community. The event will also have interactive activities like crafts and prizes.

Knight is currently in the Jump Start program at Carson High School. She's doing the project in an effort to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor awarded in Girl Scouts.

Once achieved, it shows colleges, employers, and the community a commitment to changing the world.

"I've been working on this project for about three months now," said Knight. "I'm very excited for the community to come together and see it."

The event will be held at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada, 813 N. Carson St. Doors open at 2 p.m., and activities will begin around 2:30.

Recommended Stories For You

This event is free for Girl Scouts and their attending families. Viewing of the exhibit is free, but some activities may cost money.