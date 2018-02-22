Carson City golf course under new management, seeking ideas

There's new ownership of Sunridge Golf Course as of Feb. 1, and they want your input on how to renovate the property.

Dan Oster, a Carson local who was born in Carson City and graduated from Carson High School, acquired Sunridge from the Asian Pacific Group. He has enacted a new operating system for the course under Duncan Golf Management, and they have a vision to turn the golf course into a community outdoor activity center, with entertainment for all. Besides his plans for improving the course, Oster believes there's no reason golfers should have a monopoly on the location.

"This place has a beautiful backdrop for a lot of different things beyond golf," said Oster. "I'd love for this to be sort of an adventure jumping-off point, where people can go on a mountain bike ride or a hike, or who knows? Whatever anybody wants, I'm open to all ideas, we want to explore everything. A community place that's open to everyone is sorely needed."

Oster's first steps have been to order all new golf carts and new course maintenance equipment. He's now asking the community what it thinks would be useful for the property.

"The area does need more activities for families," said Ken Stott, Sunridge Golf Course general manager. "I asked my kids this weekend, 'What do you guys want to do?' and they said there's really nothing to do in Carson besides the park. Reno is where all the activities are."

The property is 362 acres with everything from waterfalls, ponds, access to the Carson River, lookout peaks, uphill hiking, and a clubhouse and restaurant.

Oster assures golf will always be at the center of Sunridge, but no reasonable activity is out of the question. Current ideas include a community garden, 3D archery range, wedding and special event venue, handicap-friendly children's jungle gym, wellness retreat area, hiking trails, and a food truck night.

"Sunridge is where the people play. It's a place that if you have an hour or two, you'd think oh I'm going to go to Sunridge. And you'd know if you spent an hour or two here you'd feel better," said Oster.

An online survey is available at sunridgegc.com.

Sunridge Golf Course was built in 1996. It currently is a 19-hole golf course and has four miles of lakeside land. It's located at 1000 Long Drive south of Carson City.