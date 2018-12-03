Carson City group knitting for charities

Know your way around a ball of yarn? Want to create pretty things for others? If this sounds like you, the La-Tea-Da Knitters and Crocheters invite you to join them weekly at the Carson City Senior Center to create afghans, hat and scarf sets and baby blankets for the charities they support.

La-Tea-Da meets on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons between 1 and 4 p.m. in the Job's Peak Room at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive in Carson City, for a few hours of conversation and creation. Each year, talented knitters and crocheters use donated yarn supplied by La-Tea-Da to create warm items for Meals on Wheels recipients, children at a selected Carson City public school and Carson Tahoe Health's Mom's Clinic and pediatric unit.

In the first 10 months of 2018, La-Tea-Da created more than 200 hat and scarf sets for a local elementary school, 70 lap robes and afghans for Meals on Wheels clients, 55 baby blankets and hats for the Mom's Clinic, 11 blankets and 32 newborn hats for the hospital pediatric unit and blankets for the Ron Wood Family Resource Center.

If you would like to use your creative yarn handling skills in support of local charities, drop by the Carson City Senior Center on Tuesdays or Wednesdays (or both) between 1 and 4 p.m. Tea is served and knitters are always willing to help each other out with new stitches or help reading a pattern.

Donations of acrylic yarn, in skeins or balls, are accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 1 and 3 p.m. in the Job's Peak Room at the Senior Center.