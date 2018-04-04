Carson City has chance to win $20,000 parks grant

Meet Me at the Park is collaboration between the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and The Walt Disney Company to bring the magic of parks and recreation to children and families across the United States. To celebrate Earth Month and the importance of local parks, NRPA in conjunction with Disney, ABC, and ESPN engages the public through a voting campaign to provide communities with resources to support a park project. The city that receives the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.

Parks improve the quality of life in Carson City and are essential to the city's health and wellbeing. Parks provide safe places to be active, connect with nature, and bring people together. During the month of April, residents will have the opportunity to nominate Carson City to receive $20,000 in grant funding to make improvements at a local park.

By visiting http://www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark, park supporters can nominate Carson City. Meet Me at the Park helps provide communities with resources to support projects that connect kids to nature, inspire healthy living, and increase kids' access to sports. Everyone who nominates a city will be entered into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.

"The Meet Me at the Park campaign is a great way to show your support and help make much needed improvements to one of our Carson City parks," said Jennifer Budge, Parks and Recreation Director.

This Earth Month, Carson City can show what parks mean to our community by nominating our great city. Encourage your friends and family to nominate Carson City by taking a picture in your favorite Carson City park and using the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark, #Parkies, #CelebrateEarth, #carsoncityparks, and #carsonproud.

"At NRPA we believe everyone deserves a great park. That's why we're proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company on this campaign," said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. "Everyone is encouraged to join us in giving back to the places that shape so much of our lives by participating in this year's campaign. A nomination for your favorite city is all it takes."

For information and to nominate Carson City, visit: http://www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark