Carson City health inspections for April 13

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for April 13. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Burger King, 3589 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

The Fox Brewpub, 310 S. Carson St., Suite 100, 100 points.

Grocery Outlet of Carson City, 1831 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, bakery, 2040 E. William St., 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, deli, 2040 E. William St., 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, meat/seafood, 2040 E. William St., 100 points.

Hacienda Market and Grill, produce, 2040 E. William St., 100 points.

Juan's Mexican Grill, 3680 Goni Road, 100 points.

Nature's Bakery, 5150 Convair Drive, 100 points.

Scoups Ice Cream and Soup Bar, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 4, 100 points.

Arco AM/PM, 4340 N. Carson St., 99 points. A certified food handler wasn't on duty.

Comstock Casino, bar and lounge, 3680 Goni Road, 99 points. The chlorine sanitizer level was below 50 parts per million.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, 1675 E. William St., 99 points. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed.

Eagle Valley Market, 933 Woodside Drive, Suite 105, 98 points. The three-basin and handwashing sinks needed maintenance.

Hacienda Market and Grill, grocery, 2040 E. William St., 97 points. Canned food was found on the sale shelves even though they were past their "use-by" dates. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed.

Golden Dragon Restaurant, 3250 Retail Drive, Suite 150, 95 points. Some food wasn't properly labeled and dated. Food was being stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. The garbage storage container lids were open. Two barrels and the cement pad in the trash storage area were coated in grease and debris.

Jack in the Box, 3225 Retail Drive, 95 points. Chlorine residual was missing from the final rinse cycle of the low-temperature dishwasher. The grease receptacle and a nearby cement pad were coated in grease and food debris.