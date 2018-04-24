Carson City health inspections for April 20

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for April 20. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Maverik, Inc., 3922 E. Highway 50, 97 points. The employee hand-wash sinks and other surfaces in the food preparation area needed to be cleaned. Garbage storage container lids weren't closed. The floor in the food preparation area was sticky and dirty.

Bamboo Gardens, 4250 Cochise St., Suite 40, 93 points. Eggs were being improperly stored above prepared foods in the walk-in refrigerator, corrected on site. Some food wasn't labeled and dated. Lids to the waste grease barrel and garbage storage container were open. The kitchen ceiling tiles were coated in grease and dust.