Carson City health inspections for April 6
April 10, 2018
Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for April 6. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Centro Market, bakery, 2794 E. Highway 50, scored 100 points.
Centro Market, deli, 2794 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Centro Market, grocery, 2794 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Centro Market, meat, 2794 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Centro Market, produce, 2794 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Lucky Strike, 444 E. William St., 100 points.
Domino's Pizza, 3231 E. Highway 50, 99 points. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed.
The Lady Tamales, 933 E. Woodside Drive, Suite 102, 99 points. Shelves in the dry storage area needed to be cleaned.
Remedy's, 306 E. William St., 99 points. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed.
McDonald's, 3200 Market St., 98 points. A refrigerator was operating at 44 degrees; a repair person was called at the time of inspection.
Las Maria's Mexican Restaurant, 1939 N. Carson St., 97 points. A film of bacteria was found coating the interior surfaces of the ice machine. Fluorescent light fixtures in the kitchen were missing protective covers.
